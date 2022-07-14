HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen has announced the shows for its 2022-2023 Center Season.

Tickets and subscriptions for the season go on sale on July 25 at 9 a.m. The Center Season performance series for 2022-23 will feature theater, music and dance, according to the cultural arts center.

“The Cultural Arts Center has created a season full of enriching visual and performing arts experiences for you to enjoy,” the center said in its announcement Thursday. “From the political comedy of DC’s Reflecting Fools to the amazing Acrobats of Cirque-tacular … from the harmonious humor of the 3 Redneck Tenors to the amazing Tribute Gospel Ensemble onstage with the Richmond Symphony.”

The season will include:

“DC’s Reflecting Fools” Featuring former members of Capitol Steps – 9/9/22 at 7pm; 9/10/22 at 3pm and 7pm | $45

“Hot Club of Cowtown” – 10/15/22 at 7pm | $42

“Come on Over” starring Georgia Rogers Farmer accompanied by Josh Wortham – 11/12/22 at 7pm | $40

“3 Redneck Tenors – Christmas SPEC-TAC-YULE-AR” – 12/14/22 at 7pm | $45

“The Wild, Wacky and Truly Wonderful Women of Song” – 1/26/23 and 1/27/23 at 7pm; 1/28/23 and 1/29/23 at 3pm and 7pm | $20

“Richmond’s Finest” with the Richmond Symphony and Tribute Gospel Ensemble – 2/11/23 at 7pm | $40

“The Acrobats of Cirque-tacular” – 3/18/23 at 7pm | $40

“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience” – 4/2/23 at 3pm | $35

“Eleone Dance Theatre” – 4/19/23 at 7pm | $25

“Scott Wichmann: Let Me Be Frank” – 6/3/23 at 7pm | $40

You can buy tickets or get subscriptions online, by calling 804-261-ARTS or at The Cultural Arts Center’s Box Office located at 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va.