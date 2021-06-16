Live music returning to Busch Gardens’ Summer Nights series

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Live music is returning to Busch Gardens this summer as part of its Summer Nights series which kicks off June 25.

Visitors will also be able to catch fireworks and ride roller coasters at night.

Shows will feature performances by Grammy winners Kool & the Gang, En Vogue and Jesse McCartney.

Here’s the full list:

Kool & the Gang: June 26, at 7:30 p.m.

June 26, at 7:30 p.m. Joe Nichols: June 27, 7:30 p.m.

June 27, 7:30 p.m. Carly Pearce: July 2, 7:30 p.m.

July 2, 7:30 p.m. The Doors: July 3, 6 p.m.

July 3, 6 p.m. Led Zeppelin Tribute: July 3, 7:30 p.m.

July 3, 7:30 p.m. Little River Band: July 10, 7:30 p.m.

July 10, 7:30 p.m. En Vogue: July 17, 7:30 p.m.

July 17, 7:30 p.m. Jesse McCartney: July 18, 7:30 p.m.

July 18, 7:30 p.m. Jeremy Camp: July 24, 7:30 p.m.

July 24, 7:30 p.m. Dylan Scott: July 25, 7:30 p.m.

You can find more information online here.