Live music returns to Innsbrook with new event incorporating beer and wine

An Innsbrook After Hours concert from 2018.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Beer, wine and live music are all coming to the Innsbrook Pavilion next month. Innsbrook announced they will be holding a new event called Uncorked & Uncapped.

This event will kick off their 2021 concert and event season.

According to Innsbrook, there will be live music, Virginia wine, local craft beers and food trucks on June 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dance Candy and Weekend Plans will be preforming.

Tickets are available for purchase online. General admission tickets are $10 and VIP tickets are $30.