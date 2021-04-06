Live music returns to Maymont next month

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the weather warms up live music is returning to Maymont next month.

The summer concert season kicks off on Friday, May 7, with South Hill Banks will be the opening act, followed by Three Sheets to the Wind as the headlining band.

“Maymont is an ideal setting for the greater Richmond community to enjoy a festive musical experience, after a year of very few opportunities to attend concerts,” said Parke Richeson, Maymont Executive Director. “There’s no better place in town to watch a gorgeous sunset while you sing and dance in your pod or just sit back and soak in the melodies.”

Guests will be able to purchase pod seating for $100, with each pod seating up to four people. There will also be food trucks beer and wine for sale during the concert.

You can find more information about the concert series and purchase tickets online here.