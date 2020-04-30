Local band directors, musicians unite for virtual music showcase

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s music to our socially-distanced ears!

Central Virginia band directors and musicians teamed up for a virtual performance of First Suite in Eb for Military Band; III. March by Gustav Holst. Shared on Henrico County Public School’s Facebook page, the idea rose from Freeman High School’s Rob Blankenship.

“I picked a piece of music that I knew we’d all be familiar with, and started to contact friends who were directors and music teachers in the area,” the post read. “We got all of the parts covered, sent out the information of how to record and where to send the recordings. Once I got all of the videos I put everything together. I am really pleased with the outcome! We have some very talented and dedicated musicians and educators in Central Virginia!”

More than 20 area band directors and musicians participated.

