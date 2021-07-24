Loki, Stormtroopers & Harley Quinn: Comic-Con brings fans, cosplay to the Richmond Raceway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Ghostbusters, Darth Vader, Loki and Sylvie, Spider-Man and Harley Quinn were just some of the notable faces at Richmond’s Comic-Con on Saturday.

The popular comic-lover event hosted by VA COMICON was held at the Richmond Raceway on July 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests were able to visit and speak to comic authors and illustrators at various booths while also getting to participate in cosplay events.

John ‘Waki’ Wycough, a comic artist at the event, said comics are “an escape” from reality.

“Racial divide, class divide, monetarily — it doesn’t matter,” he said. “If you like comics, you’re family. You can come out and be yourself and everybody loves you.”

Dr. WHO illustrator Kelly Yates was thrilled to be at the convention again and having social interaction with fans.

“It’s good for people to connect,” Yates said. “Sometimes we see these things on Disney+, but there are actually people behind that who create these books. Creators, writers, artists, editors; there are people who create these books.”