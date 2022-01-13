Looking for good pizza? Here are 15 top-rated restaurants to get a slice in the Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and everyone has their favorite type, whether it’s thin-crusted New York style, Chicago deep dish or a doughy Detroit pie with piles of pepperoni.

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: what’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice?

Richmond is home to family-owned pizza joints with signature recipes and national chains alike. According to Tripadvisor, there are 15 pizza restaurants that rank at the top of the local list. Keep reading below and see if your favorite slice made the cut.

15. Ledo Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Not Available

Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4925 West Broad Street Willow Lawn Center, Richmond, VA 23230

14. Belmont Pizzeria

Rating: 4 / 5 (16 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $

Address: 602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond, VA 23221

13. Arianna’s Grill

Rating: 4 / 5 (49 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 700 N Sheppard St, Richmond, VA 23221-1714

12. Ironclad Pizza Grill

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Cuisine: Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 924 McDonough St, Richmond, VA 23224-2226

11. California Pizza Kitchen at Short Pump

Rating: 4 / 5 (97 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Cuisine: American, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 11800 W Broad St Ste 1104 Short Pump Town Center, Richmond, VA 23233-7901

10. Capriccios Italian Restaurant

Rating: 4 / 5 (43 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 9127 W Broad St Suite A, Richmond, VA 23294-5829

9. 8 1/2

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 401 Strawberry St, Richmond, VA 23220-3421

Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizza

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3434 Lauderdale Dr, Richmond, VA 23233

7. Pupatella Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1 N Morris St, Richmond, VA 23220-4816

6. Pies & Pints

Rating: 5 / 5 (19 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Cuisine: Pizza, Contemporary

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2035 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-2005

5. Mary Angela’s Pizzeria

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3345 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3403

4. Triple Crossing Beer – Fulton

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Cuisine: Pizza, Bar

Price: $

Address: 5203 Hatcher St, Richmond, VA 23231-3127

3. Carini’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3718 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond, VA 23231

2. Bottoms Up

Rating: 4 / 5 (529 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Cuisine: Italian, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1700 Dock St, Richmond, VA 23223-6942

1. Mellow Mushroom Richmond – Carytown