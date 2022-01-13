Looking for good pizza? Here are 15 top-rated restaurants to get a slice in the Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and everyone has their favorite type, whether it’s thin-crusted New York style, Chicago deep dish or a doughy Detroit pie with piles of pepperoni.
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: what’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice?
Richmond is home to family-owned pizza joints with signature recipes and national chains alike. According to Tripadvisor, there are 15 pizza restaurants that rank at the top of the local list. Keep reading below and see if your favorite slice made the cut.
15. Ledo Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Not Available
- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4925 West Broad Street Willow Lawn Center, Richmond, VA 23230
14. Belmont Pizzeria
- Rating: 4 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond, VA 23221
13. Arianna’s Grill
- Rating: 4 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 700 N Sheppard St, Richmond, VA 23221-1714
12. Ironclad Pizza Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 924 McDonough St, Richmond, VA 23224-2226
11. California Pizza Kitchen at Short Pump
- Rating: 4 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 11800 W Broad St Ste 1104 Short Pump Town Center, Richmond, VA 23233-7901
10. Capriccios Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 9127 W Broad St Suite A, Richmond, VA 23294-5829
9. 8 1/2
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 401 Strawberry St, Richmond, VA 23220-3421
Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizza
- Rating: 4 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- – Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3434 Lauderdale Dr, Richmond, VA 23233
7. Pupatella Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1 N Morris St, Richmond, VA 23220-4816
6. Pies & Pints
- Rating: 5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza, Contemporary
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2035 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-2005
5. Mary Angela’s Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3345 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3403
4. Triple Crossing Beer – Fulton
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Pizza, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 5203 Hatcher St, Richmond, VA 23231-3127
3. Carini’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3718 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond, VA 23231
2. Bottoms Up
- Rating: 4 / 5 (529 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1700 Dock St, Richmond, VA 23223-6942
1. Mellow Mushroom Richmond – Carytown
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3012 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221