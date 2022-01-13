Looking for good pizza? Here are 15 top-rated restaurants to get a slice in the Richmond area

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

Tripadvisor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and everyone has their favorite type, whether it’s thin-crusted New York style, Chicago deep dish or a doughy Detroit pie with piles of pepperoni.

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: what’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice?

Richmond is home to family-owned pizza joints with signature recipes and national chains alike. According to Tripadvisor, there are 15 pizza restaurants that rank at the top of the local list. Keep reading below and see if your favorite slice made the cut.

Tripadvisor

15. Ledo Pizza

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Not Available
  • Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 4925 West Broad Street Willow Lawn Center, Richmond, VA 23230
Tripadvisor

14. Belmont Pizzeria

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (16 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
  • Price: $
  • Address: 602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond, VA 23221
Tripadvisor

13. Arianna’s Grill

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (49 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 700 N Sheppard St, Richmond, VA 23221-1714
Ironclad Pizza Grill
Tripadvisor

12. Ironclad Pizza Grill

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Cuisine: Pizza
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 924 McDonough St, Richmond, VA 23224-2226
California Pizza Kitchen at Short Pump
Tripadvisor

11. California Pizza Kitchen at Short Pump

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (97 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Cuisine: American, Pizza
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 11800 W Broad St Ste 1104 Short Pump Town Center, Richmond, VA 23233-7901
Capriccios Italian Restaurant
Tripadvisor

10. Capriccios Italian Restaurant

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (43 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 9127 W Broad St Suite A, Richmond, VA 23294-5829
8 1/2 pizza
Tripadvisor

9. 8 1/2

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 401 Strawberry St, Richmond, VA 23220-3421
Vinny's Italian Grill and Pizza
Tripadvisor

Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizza

  •  Rating: 4 / 5 (51 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • – Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 3434 Lauderdale Dr, Richmond, VA 23233
margherita pizza Pupatella Pizza
Tripadvisor

7. Pupatella Pizza

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1 N Morris St, Richmond, VA 23220-4816
pies and pints draft line
Tripadvisor

6. Pies & Pints

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (19 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Cuisine: Pizza, Contemporary
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 2035 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-2005
Tripadvisor

5. Mary Angela’s Pizzeria

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Cuisine: Pizza, Italian
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 3345 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3403
brewpub-booth-seating at Triple Crossing Beer - Fulton
Tripadvisor

4. Triple Crossing Beer – Fulton

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Cuisine: Pizza, Bar
  • Price: $
  • Address: 5203 Hatcher St, Richmond, VA 23231-3127
Carini's Italian Restaurant & Pizza
Tripadvisor

3. Carini’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Cuisine: Italian, Pizza
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 3718 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond, VA 23231
Bottoms Up
Tripadvisor

2. Bottoms Up

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (529 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Cuisine: Italian, American
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1700 Dock St, Richmond, VA 23223-6942
house-special-large-pizza Mellow Mushroom Richmond
Tripadvisor

1. Mellow Mushroom Richmond – Carytown

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Cuisine: Bar, Pizza
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 3012 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events