Lou Ferrigno, the original ‘Incredible Hulk,’ visits 8News to talk GalaxyCon Richmond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lou Ferrigno, TV’s ‘The Incredible Hulk,’ stopped by 8News today to talk about being in town for this weekend’s GalaxyCon event at the Richmond Convention Center.   

The actor rose to fame playing, ‘The Incredible Hulk’ on the late 70s TV show and several Hulk TV movies that followed in the 1980s.

He has also continued to contribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on both TV and at the theaters. 

His voice was used for the 1996 Animated Series ‘The Hulk,’ the 2008 film ‘The Incredible Hulk’ the 2012 film ‘The Avengers’ and the 2015 film ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron.’ He made cameo appearances in both the 2003 and 2008 films. 

Ferrigno is a retired bodybuilder and continues to work as a fitness trainer. He sat down with 8News Anchor Morgan Dean to talk about starring on ‘The Incredible Hulk’ as Doctor David Banner’s alter-ego.  

You can learn more about him and the other stars at this weekend’s GalaxyCon by clicking here.

