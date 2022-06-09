CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Legendary rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, will perform as a part of the Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell.

The band, named by Rolling Stones as one of the 100 Greatest Bands of All Time, will perform Friday, August 26 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Big Wheels keep on Turnin’ Tour

Tickets can be bought online, and go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $32 until June 16th while supplies last. Season Passes for Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park are currently available, and can be purchased here.