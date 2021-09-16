Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to host Jeopardy! shows

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host Jeopardy! shows that will air for the rest of the calendar year. (Photo: Jeopardy!)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host Jeopardy! shows that will air for the rest of the calendar year.

Starting Sept. 20, Bialik will host several episodes that will air through Nov. 5. After that, the show said she and Jennings will split hosting duties as their schedules allow.

Richards and Bialik were originally named the new hosts of Jeopardy! in August, after a months-long audition process. The season started with Mike Richards, who stepped down as the game show’s host after it was discovered podcasts he had made in 2013 and 2014 contained demeaning remarks about women and minorities.