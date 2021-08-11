Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards named the new hosts of Jeopardy!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards have been named the new hosts of Jeopardy!, according to an announcement from Sony Pictures Television.

“We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of Jeopardy!,” said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures.

Bialik will be the host of Jeopardy!’s primetime and spinoff series. Sony said Mike Richards will serve as executive producer of the show, as well as Wheel of Fortune.

“We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices,” said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures.

Ahuja went on to say that they took the decision very seriously and a lot of work and liberation went into the selection of the new hosts.

Richard’s guest-hosting episodes aired from Feb. 22, to March 5, 2021.

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to host the syndicated version of Jeopardy!,” Richards said. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude. I am incredibly humbled to step behind the lectern and will work tirelessly to make sure our brilliant contestants shine in each and every episode. Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show.”

Richards served as the executive producer for The Price is Right for 11 years, and has won four Daytime Emmy awards.

Bialik served as a guest host in episodes that aired from May 31-June 11, 2021.

Bialik will be hosting the new show “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” which will begin airing on ABC next year. Sony said it will be set up like the original game show, but feature 15 colleges from across the U.S. facing off during a two-week completion.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” Bialik said. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!”

In addition to the new hosts, Sony announced that Ken Jennings will act as consulting producer for the game show.

The search for a new host began after the long-time host Alex Trebek passed away in November 2020. After announcing he was battling cancer in 2019, he said he had no immediate plans to retire and would continue to host Jeopardy!