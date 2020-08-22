Moviegoers head back to theaters following monthslong coronavirus closure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For the first time since March, local theaters are back open for business.

AMC Theaters is welcoming back moviegoers since closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been waiting for this forever,” said Autumn Castillo.

After a five-month-long intermission, theaters are dimming the lights and turning their projectors on once again.

“Watching at home isn’t the same as actually being involved. I’m really hyped to be here right now,” said Zeeke Griffin.

Much of the cinematic experience is still the same, but there are some extra things to expect.

Masks are required, seats are spaced out and theater capacity is reduced. Concessions stands aren’t accepting cash, so make sure you bring a debit or credit card.

To reduce touchpoints, things like condiments, straws and lids are available upon request. Hand sanitizer stations and disinfecting wipes are spread out around the building.

Movie lovers 10 On Your Side talked with couldn’t be more excited.

“For us, Friday night was always our date night and we loved going to the movies,” said Stephen Bergfield, who came with his wife to AMC Theaters at Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach. “We’re really looking forward to trying to get back to some type of normalcy with that.”

Although some films went straight to streaming at the start of the pandemic, people say they’re glad to have an activity that gets them out of the house.

“They’re just excited to get out and do something that we’re familiar with,” Emily Millington, who brought her children to the movies.

Others tell 10 On Your Side they missed the movie magic of the silver screen — and the snacks that go with it.

“To be able to come sit in here and eat popcorn and everything and enjoy the movie like that, I like it better than just sitting at home on the couch,” said Castillo.

Just like restaurants, you can take off your mask while eating your snacks.

Theaters are reminding moviegoer that if you feel sick, you should stay at home.

