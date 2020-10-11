Name That Tune game show host passes away

Unspecified – 1974: Tom Kennedy hosting on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images game show ‘Split Second’. (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tom Kennedy, a long time game show host passed away at the age of 93, according to TMZ.

Kennedy hosted a number of game shows including Name That Tune, Split Second and You Don’t Say.

TMZ says Kennedy is survived by multiple children.

