Name That Tune game show host passes away

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tom Kennedy, a long time game show host passed away at the age of 93, according to TMZ.
Kennedy hosted a number of game shows including Name That Tune, Split Second and You Don’t Say.
TMZ says Kennedy is survived by multiple children.
