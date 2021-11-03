‘NCIS’ has had an explosive 19th season so far. Here are 3 products to celebrate your love for the show

If you’ve watched season after season, you may have noticed that the most-wanted wall in the office’s background is always up to date.

“NCIS” merchandise

“NCIS” first aired in 2003 and has maintained its popularity for 19 seasons. Fans of the series celebrate the show for its likable cast and dramatic plotlines. Whether you’ve been following the show since its release, or you’re relatively new to the world of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, there are a number of fun facts you may be interested to know and products that may be worth your consideration.

“NCIS” facts

“NCIS” is a spinoff of the popular series “JAG.” “NCIS” was introduced to audiences in season eight of “JAG” through what is known as a backdoor pilot. Backdoor pilots are typically an episode, or multiple episodes, of an already-existing series that serve to introduce audiences to an upcoming spinoff series. Episodes 20 and 21 in season eight of “JAG” introduced viewers to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Anthony DiNozzo, Abby Sciuto and many other characters we know and love.

Mark Harmon’s son, Sean Harmon, played a young version of his character in flashbacks. Outside of “NCIS,” Sean has also starred in an episode of “CSI: NY” and “Major Crimes.”

Pauly Perrette, the actress who played Abby Sciuto, actually studied criminal science before joining the “NCIS” cast. Pauly left the show in season 15 but is still one of the most recognizable faces from the series. It is speculated that Pauly left the show after Mark Harmon’s dog attacked a fellow crew member.

Bert the Farting Hippo was a fan-favorite prop used in the show. CBS was sued in 2014 when they began selling Bert the Farting Hippo puppets that allegedly violated a copyright held by Folkmanis, Inc.

“NCIS” Spinoffs worth checking out

“NCIS: Los Angeles”: “NCIS: Los Angeles,” starring Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J, was the first official NCIS spinoff. Much like the original NCIS series, this show was introduced to viewers through a backdoor pilot. In NCIS: Los Angeles, we follow the exploits of a sub-division of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that specializes in undercover missions, known as the Office of Special Projects.

Yet another NCIS show to be introduced via a backdoor pilot, “NCIS: New Orleans” stars Scott Bakula, who you may know from Quantum Leap. “NCIS: New Orleans” aired its seventh and final season this year after being canceled due to diminishing ratings. “NCIS: Hawaii”: “NCIS: Hawaii,” which hit television screens last month on September 20, 2021, is the newest NCIS spinoff. Besides being the first NCIS show not to be introduced via a backdoor pilot, “NCIS: Hawaii” is the first NCIS show to feature a female lead.

Best ‘NCIS’ products

“NCIS” Ultimate Collection Seasons 1-14

You couldn’t ask for a more vast collection of “NCIS” content than this enormous DVD set. If the events of season 19 have you wanting to look back at some of the most notable moments from previous seasons, this comprehensive set of DVDs is perfect. Although this isn’t technically a box set, as the DVDs are all separate, most buyers praised this set for how bingeable the first 14 seasons are.

Sold by Amazon

“NCIS” Trivia Party Game

If you and your friends or family are longtime “NCIS” fans, you’ll love putting your knowledge to the test with this trivia game. This book features 100 different “NCIS” questions with an answer key in the back. The Trivia Party Gamebook makes an ideal stocking stuffer for NCIS fans or a great way to kick off your next “NCIS” watch party.

Sold by Etsy

“NCIS” Keepsake Box

This gorgeous wooden keepsake box has the Naval Criminal Investigative Services logo on the top and bold “NCIS” letters on the front. Fans of the series will enjoy this box’s rustic look and durable design. The handles on the sides of the box are made of tough leather, and there are metal accents on the fronts and sides. The “NCIS” Keepsake Box is large enough to store some of your favorite jewelry, photos or other keepsakes and has a tray to keep certain items separate from each other.

Sold by Etsy

