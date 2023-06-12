CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Netflix series Outer Banks is looking for extras to be featured in Season 4, which starts filming in Charleston on Monday.
Another filming session of the hit show Outer Banks is underway in the Lowcountry.
Casting agency Kimmie Stewart Casting is looking for extras in the following roles:
Monday, June 12
- Pougue Adult
- “Salty”, “Rough around the edges” character types.
- All genders, all ethnicities, ages 30 & up
Tuesday, June 13
- Heyward Family Adult
- Black American, all genders, ages 21 & up
- Heyward Family Child
- Black American, all genders, ages 8 – 17
- MUST HAVE AN ADULT THAT CAN WORK WITH YOU IN THE SCENE. SUBMIT CHILD & ADULT IN THE SAME EMAIL
- Family Friend
- All genders, all ethnicities, ages 8 to 17 or 21 & up
Wednesday, June 14
- Auction Attendee
- All genders, all ethnicities, ages 30 & up
Extras must check the costume blog for directions on what outfit options to bring.
To be considered, submit the following to stewartcastingbg@gmail.com
- Name
- Age
- Height/weight
- Shirt size
- Pant size
- Shoe size
- Any visible tattoos/piercings
- Two current photos
- City and state of residence
- Phone number
- Color, make, and model of vehicle you will be driving to set
- The subject line of your email should be the role you’re submitting for
- Confirm you are available in Charleston on the required dates
The pay rate is guaranteed $88 with time & 1/2 after 8 hours.