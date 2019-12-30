Netflix reveals most popular shows of 2019

(WRIC) — “Stranger Things 3,” “The Witcher” and “The Umbrella Academy” are among Netflix’s most popular shows of 2019.

“Happy almost 2020! Here’s a look at the most popular series, films, and documentaries released on Netflix in the US this year,” Netflix tweeted.

Most Popular Releases of 2019:

Happy almost 2020! Here’s a look at the most popular series, films, and documentaries released on Netflix in the US this year. (thread) pic.twitter.com/fSHb39DbIT — Netflix US (@netflix) December 30, 2019

Here are more shows and movies that made Netflix’s top popular list.

Murder Mystery

Stranger Things 3

6 Underground

The Incredibles 2

The Irishman

The Witcher

Triple Frontier

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

The Umbrella Academy

The Highwaymen

Dead to Me

You: S2

When They See Us

Unbelievable

Sex Education

13 Reasons Why: S3

Raising Dion

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Secret Obsession

The Ted Bundy Tapes

Our Planet

FURE

HOMECOMING

Don’t F*k with cats

Abducted in Plain Sight

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann

The Family

Street Food

Kevin Hard: DOn’t F*ck This Up

