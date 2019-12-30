Netflix reveals most popular shows of 2019

(WRIC) — “Stranger Things 3,” “The Witcher” and “The Umbrella Academy” are among Netflix’s most popular shows of 2019.
“Happy almost 2020! Here’s a look at the most popular series, films, and documentaries released on Netflix in the US this year,” Netflix tweeted.
Most Popular Releases of 2019:
Here are more shows and movies that made Netflix’s top popular list.
- Murder Mystery
- Stranger Things 3
- 6 Underground
- The Incredibles 2
- The Irishman
- The Witcher
- Triple Frontier
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
- The Umbrella Academy
- The Highwaymen
- Dead to Me
- You: S2
- When They See Us
- Unbelievable
- Sex Education
- 13 Reasons Why: S3
- Raising Dion
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Secret Obsession
- The Ted Bundy Tapes
- Our Planet
- FURE
- HOMECOMING
- Don’t F*k with cats
- Abducted in Plain Sight
- The disappearance of Madeleine McCann
- The Family
- Street Food
- Kevin Hard: DOn’t F*ck This Up
