Netflix reveals most popular shows of 2019

(WRIC) — “Stranger Things 3,” “The Witcher” and “The Umbrella Academy” are among Netflix’s most popular shows of 2019.

“Happy almost 2020! Here’s a look at the most popular series, films, and documentaries released on Netflix in the US this year,” Netflix tweeted.

Most Popular Releases of 2019:

Here are more shows and movies that made Netflix’s top popular list.

  • Murder Mystery
  • Stranger Things 3
  • 6 Underground
  • The Incredibles 2
  • The Irishman
  • The Witcher
  • Triple Frontier
  • Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
  • The Umbrella Academy
  • The Highwaymen
  • Dead to Me
  • You: S2
  • When They See Us
  • Unbelievable
  • Sex Education
  • 13 Reasons Why: S3
  • Raising Dion
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • Secret Obsession
  • The Ted Bundy Tapes
  • Our Planet
  • FURE
  • HOMECOMING
  • Don’t F*k with cats
  • Abducted in Plain Sight
  • The disappearance of Madeleine McCann
  • The Family
  • Street Food
  • Kevin Hard: DOn’t F*ck This Up

