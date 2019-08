CULVER CITY, CA – JULY 24: Actor Aaron Paul arrives as AMC Celebrates the final episodes of “Breaking Bad” at Sony Pictures Studios on July 24, 2013 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — Rumors of a “Breaking Bad” movie have circulated since the critically acclaimed show went off the air in 2013. On Saturday, Netflix confirmed the streaming giant will release a film in October that could answer a nagging question for fans: “What happened to Jesse Pinkman?”

Netflix tweeted the first trailer of “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” with a release date of Oct. 11.

What happened to Jesse Pinkman?



El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie



October 11 pic.twitter.com/PuoWBgfDJ0 — Netflix US (@netflix) August 24, 2019

