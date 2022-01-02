New baby giraffe born at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new Masai giraffe baby at the Virginia Zoo!

The male calf was born on Tuesday and is the third calf for his mother, 8-year-old Noelle, and the 14th for his father, 20-year-old Billy. Masai giraffes are currently listed as endangered species.

He was 159 pounds and 5 feet 9 inches when he was born, and zookeepers say he appears strong and is nursing well. He’s also already learning to run.

You can watch the calf and Noelle in their night barn from the Africa-Okavango delta boardwalk.

There are now six giraffes total at the zoo: the calf, Noelle, Billy, 19-year-old Imara and female giraffes Kylie and Tiana, who were born in 2019 and 2021, respectively. However Kylie and Tiana are leaving for a new home in Florida, the zoo says.

The baby doesn’t have a name yet, but a naming contest is in the works. It’ll announced on the zoo’s Facebook page.