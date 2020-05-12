New episodes of ‘Jeopardy!’ coming next week

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, moderator Alex Trebek speaks in Hershey, Pa. “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will tape without studio audiences in response to the ongoing virus outbreak, a person close to the shows tells The Associated Press, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

“Jeopardy!” plans to give fans what they want starting next week: new episodes!

The show was forced to tape their episodes without a studio audience during the coronavirus pandemic, but new episodes of the 36th season are expected to air May 18.

After the end of the encore of “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time” tournament, the show will have a slate of episodes through June. The lineup includes:

May 18-22: New regular JEOPARDY! episodes

May 25-29: Teachers Tournament quarterfinals

June 1-5: Teachers Tournament semifinals and finals

June 8-12: New regular JEOPARDY! episodes

