New episodes of ‘Jeopardy!’ coming next week

“Jeopardy!” plans to give fans what they want starting next week: new episodes!
The show was forced to tape their episodes without a studio audience during the coronavirus pandemic, but new episodes of the 36th season are expected to air May 18.
After the end of the encore of “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time” tournament, the show will have a slate of episodes through June. The lineup includes:
- May 18-22: New regular JEOPARDY! episodes
- May 25-29: Teachers Tournament quarterfinals
- June 1-5: Teachers Tournament semifinals and finals
- June 8-12: New regular JEOPARDY! episodes
