New feature film “Raymond and Ray” shooting in Hopewell this week

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The new feature film, “Raymond and Ray” from Apple Studios is shooting in two locations in Hopewell.

“Raymond and Ray” follows half-brothers Raymond (played by Ewan McGregor) and Ray (played by Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. The brothers reunite for their father’s funeral and it serves as a chance for them to reinvent themselves.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam said the filming would take place in Central Virginia.

“Major projects like ‘Raymond and Ray’ shine a powerful spotlight on and increase awareness of all that Virginia offers,” Governor Northam said at the time.

The filming in Hopewell will have periodic impacts on traffic at Sixth Avenue between City Point Road and W. Broadway Avenue from Oct. 18 through Oct. 20. Portions of Main Street between City Point Road

and W. Broadway Avenue will be closed on Oct. 21.

All filming will be done during daylight hours, the City of Hopewell said in a release.