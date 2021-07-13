New Naomi Osaka Barbie doll sells out hours after release

(NEXSTAR) – Mattel’s new Naomi Osaka Barbie doll has sold out just hours after its launch.

“Due to high demand, we are currently sold out of this doll,” the company said on its website.

Mattel announced the release of the doll honoring the 23-year-old tennis star on Monday.

Breaking records and inspiring the next generation🎾We are proud to announce athlete and change maker @naomiosaka as the newest #Barbie Role Model doll! #YouCanBeAnything https://t.co/MWvQjGNIdd pic.twitter.com/Oceg1EZnL0 — Barbie (@Barbie) July 12, 2021

The Osaka doll, designed by Carlyle Nuera, is part of the Barbie Role Models Doll line featuring “extraordinary” women “past and present” whose stories are meant “to inspire more girls.”

“I hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything,” Osaka tweeted about the collaboration.

The Osaka doll sports a Nike tennis dress complete with Nike shoes and visor, and holds a Yonex tennis racket.

“Fun fact : (the doll is wearing my outfit from the 2020 Australian Open lol),” Osaka tweeted.

Fun fact : (the doll is wearing my outfit from the 2020 Australian Open lol) pic.twitter.com/DlL98lNfQj — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 12, 2021

The poseable doll also has the four-time Grand Slam winner’s curly hair and beauty marks, and comes with a display stand.

Osaka, who won her first grand slam title in 2018, has been outspoken about race and mental health issues, among others.

“Obviously Naomi’s athletic skill is unmatched, that’s a fact,” said Nuera in a statement. “But what I personally admire the most about Naomi Osaka is how she uses her platform, the spotlight on her and her voice, to raise awareness about social justice.”

In late May, Osaka brought attention to the issue of mental health when she pulled out of the French Open, saying she has “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media and that she has “suffered long bouts of depression.” She took a mental health break and sat out Wimbledon; her return is planned for the Olympics, which are scheduled to begin in two weeks without fans amid a state of emergency in Japan.

Osaka, who has been ranked No. 1 and is the world’s highest-earning female athlete, is also a passionate philanthropist.

The Osaka doll sells for $29.99, and Mattel says customers can be notified “if she becomes available for purchase.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.