New York cafe is doing their part to help homeless cats find their furever home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buckminster’s Cat Cafe in Buffalo is the purrfect place to grab a cup of coffee and connect with some furry creatures.

Cat lovers can have a cup of coffee, wine, beer and food while they clock in some quality time with adoptable cats.

“The cafe is open to anyone, you don’t need a reservation to come and eat and have coffee or a glass of wine,” said owner Molly Hutton. “If you want to come in and spend time in the cat zone and spend time with the cats then we recommend you make a reservation online through our website.”

The cats are from the Second Chance Sheltering Cat Networ. The cafe has adopted out 269 cats since opening in November 2019.

” If you come and you meet someone that you’d like to pursue, then our rescue partner Second Chance Sheltering Network, so you call them and they do all the adoption approvals,” said Hutton.

“It’s a $125 adoption fee. All the cats are spayed and neutered, they’re all vaccinated and they’re all microchipped.”

The cafe is open Wednesday through Sunday.

It’s $8 to spend some cuddle time with the kitties, and reservations are encouraged.