Nexstar Woman of the Year announced today on the Mel Robbins show

The first Nexstar Woman of the Year will be announced today at 3 p.m. on the Mel Robbins show. The winner was selected from 10,000 entries – 10,000 women who make a difference in their communities.

8News ran a contest earlier this year asking viewers to nominate women in the community and Kelley Kassay was selected as Central Virginia’s Remarkable Woman. She is in the running for the Nexstar Woman of the Year award.

Kassey runs Mason’s Toy Box, a non-profit organization lending support to families suffering from childhood illness or disease. She started the organization after losing her son to a rare childhood cancer when he was 11 years old.