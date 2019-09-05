Breaking News
Nicki Minaj tweets that she's retiring to 'have my family'
Nicki Minaj

FILE – This Nov. 6, 2017 file photo shows Nicki Minaj at the 14th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Gala in New York. The chart-topping rapper announced Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, on Twitter that she “decided to retire & have my family.” In the tweet, Minaj she took a jab at her critics and asked her fans to “keep reppin me, do it til da death of me.” In July, Minaj announced she was pulling out a show in Saudi Arabia to show support women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. She also canceled her appearance at the BET Experience Concert earlier this year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Is Nicki Minaj really hanging up the mic?

The chart-topping rapper announced Thursday on Twitter that she “decided to retire & have my family.” Her announcement comes as a surprise after she recently made a guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer.”

In the tweet, Minaj she took a jab at her critics and asked her fans to “keep reppin me, do it til da death of me.”

In July, Minaj announced she was pulling out a show in Saudi Arabia to show support women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. She also canceled her appearance at the BET Experience Concert earlier this year.

Last year, Minaj released her fourth studio album “Megatron.”

A representative for Minaj didn’t immediately reply to messages.

