‘Nooooooo’: ‘Friends’ leaves Netflix next week

(CNN) – It’s the one where “Friends” leaves Netflix.
Here’s a selfie with the crew for old times’ sake.
The classic comedy will no longer be available on the streaming platform come January 1, 2020.
The show follows Rachel, Monica, Joey, Ross, Chandler, and Phoebe as they navigate life in New York City.
It aired from 1994 to 2005.
“Friends” will appear on the new streaming service HBO Max in 2020 in the U.S.
