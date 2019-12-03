Nordstrom sells ‘AirPod carrying strap’ for $60

TAMPA (WFLA) — Funny reaction are pouring in on Nordstrom’s new ‘AirPod Carrying Strap’ that seems to take the whole point away from having wireless headphones.

Because they’re so small, one of the main worries with owning AirPods is losing them.

Nordstrom’s item description touches on just that:

“Avoid losing your wireless AirPods by attaching them to this magnetic-locking leather strap and wearing around the neck when not in use.”

While many are probably finding value in the AirPod strap, reactions to the new product are humorous.