Nordstrom sells ‘AirPod carrying strap’ for $60

Entertainment

by: WFLA Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Funny reaction are pouring in on Nordstrom’s new ‘AirPod Carrying Strap’ that seems to take the whole point away from having wireless headphones.

Because they’re so small, one of the main worries with owning AirPods is losing them.

Nordstrom’s item description touches on just that:

“Avoid losing your wireless AirPods by attaching them to this magnetic-locking leather strap and wearing around the neck when not in use.”

While many are probably finding value in the AirPod strap, reactions to the new product are humorous.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events