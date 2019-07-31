Party in Cardi-ville: ‘Super excited’ Cardi B fans sound off ahead of rapper’s much-anticipated concert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands will ‘party with Cardi’ tonight in Charlottesville as popular rap artist Cardi B is set to perform at John Paul Jones Arena.

She’s currently one of the hottest names in music, and after an ‘unverified threat’ forced her to postpone last night’s concert in Indianapolis, excitement is building for Wednesday’s performance in Charlottesville.

Ahead of the much-anticipated concert, 8News Reporter Alex Thorson took to the streets of Charlottesville to see how much Cardi B ‘superfans’ really know about their favorite artist.

Some fans say they’re in love with the rapper’s drive.

“I think like humble beginnings to becoming like a superstar is kind of like a Cinderella story and I think that’s kind of cool,” one fan said.

Another added, “It’s inspiring that she came from nothing and she’s a hard worker and it finally paid off, and it makes me want to keep going when things are hard, that it will pay off one day.”

Others are simply fans of her music.

“She’s probably my favorite rapper.”

“I’m super excited, I love, love, love Cardi B!”

It’s also the perfect way for one young fan to celebrate a special day.

“It’s my birthday and so I’m going to see Cardi B in concert and I’m so excited.”

8News Reporter Alex Thorson also tested superfans’ knowledge of their favorite rapper and sought out the best Cardi B impression. Watch the video above to see how they did.