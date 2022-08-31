CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Perkinson Center for the Arts has released its fall 2022 lineup full of visual art, dance and music events.

The upcoming season, which begins September and runs through October, offers a host of events and activities including visual arts shows, bluegrass, salsa, theater, strings and comedy performances as well as classic cult film.

Fall events kick off this Friday, Sept. 9 with School’s Back in Session – Family Comedy, presented by Pearl St. Comedy.

The September schedule features a Virginia State University Department of Art & Design exhibit from Sept. 16 through Nov. 20 and the Slack Family Bluegrass Band performance on Sept. 30.

The October schedule has a salsa performance by the Kadencia Small Ensemble on Oct. 8, Yas Queen! LGBTQ+ Comedy Night on Oct. 14 and the Rosette string quartette on Oct. 21 as well as the classic cult movie ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ on Oct. 28

Events beyond these dates are already listed on the art center’s website.

Those interested in checking out the full calendar or buying tickets can do so online through the Perkinson Center for the Arts website. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at 804-748-5555.