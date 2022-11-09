NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRIC) — The 56th Annual Country Music Awards are here with an exciting list of first-time and veteran nominees.

One of these first-time nominees, Lainey Wilson, tops the list with six nominations. Other top nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton, along with songwriter and producer Shane McAnally, each with five nominations.

The Country Music Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and are being broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

“It’s thrilling to celebrate these deserving nominees while our industry is returning to live music,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. “This year’s slate is impressive, with some nominees logging historic milestones while others are just getting started. No matter what stage in their career, they each bring a unique voice and unforgettable story to life, showing that country music is stronger than ever! We look forward to honoring them this November.”

To see the full list of nominees, visit here.