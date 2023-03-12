LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WRIC) — As the 95th Academy Awards kick off, the cameras are turning once more on the celebrities gathering to celebrate the year in cinema — and hopefully walk away with some gold.

Both James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis made an appearance on the red carpet early in the night. They played supporting roles in Everything, Everywhere All at Once, a Best Picture nominated film that’s become a critical and commercial darling. Curtis was also nominated for her role in the film as IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre.

Brendan Frasier was nominated this year for his role in The Whale, a career comeback that garnered him praise for his acting — but in a movie that’ otherwise ‘s been criticized for its portrayal of fat people.

Bollywood star Ram Charan also stepped onto the red carpet. Charan starred in the hit musical/period piece/war film RRR, which was the movie of the year in India but drew only one nomination, for Best Original Song, at this year’s Academy awards.

The night also featured appearances from some non-actors, including Malala Yousafzai, an Afghan women’s rights activist.