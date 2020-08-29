PHOTOS: Remembering ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) – Actor Chadwick Boseman, a Hollywood talent who managed to achieve greatness in his craft while silently battling colon cancer, died at the age of 43, his family said in a statement Friday.

The “Black Panther” star died at home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family near his side, publicist Nicki Fioravante said.

He had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, according to his family.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

The South Carolina native was also known for his roles as Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown.

Boseman hadn’t spoken publicly about his diagnosis and news of his death stunned fellow actors.

“This is a crushing blow” actor and director Jordan Peele said on Twitter, one of many expressing shock as the news spread across social media.

“This broke me,” said actor and writer Issa Rae.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.