Plunky & Oneness to headline 2nd Street Festival

Saxophonist and bandleader J. Plunky Branch will lead Plunky & Oneness to headline Richmond’s 2nd Street Festival. (Photo provided by Venture Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Veteran bandleader J. Plunky Branch and his band, Plunky & Oneness, will headline Richmond’s 2nd Street Festival this Fall as it returns in-person.

The festival will take place October 2-3 and feature live music, food, local art, shopping and more in Richmond’s historic Jackson Ward. Plunky & Oneness will play on October 2.

Branch is a native Richmonder and accomplished saxophonist who’s played with musicians such as Patti Labelle, Ray Charles and LL Cool J.

The event will be free, and you can view schedule updates here.