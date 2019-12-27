Radio broadcaster Don Imus dies at 79, family says

(KRON) — Longtime radio host and broadcaster Don Imus died Friday morning at 79-years-old, his family confirmed to CNN and ABC.

Imus had been in the hospital since Christmas Eve.

The 79-year-old spent nearly 50 years on air before retiring in March 2018.

The broadcaster began his career in Southern California, with brief stints in Stockton and Sacramento.

“Don Imus, 79, passed away this morning at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas, after being hospitalized since Christmas Eve. Deirdre, his wife of 25 years, and his son Wyatt, 21, were at his side, and his son Lt Zachary Don Cates is returning from military service overseas.

Don, loved and adored Deirdre, who unconditionally loved him back, loved spending his time watching Wyatt become a highly skilled, champion rodeo rider and calf roper, and loved and supported Zachary, who first met the Imus family at age 10 when he participated in the Imus Ranch program for kids with cancer, having battled and overcome leukemia, eventually becoming a member of the Imus family and Don and Deirdre’s second son. Don is also survived by his four daughters Nadine, Ashley, Elizabeth, and Toni.

The I-Man retired from his Imus in the Morning show in March 2018 (the link to the final interview in which he participated, with CBS Anthony Mason can be found below) but Don continued to share his candid opinions about elected officials in both parties up until the end.

The family will hold a small private service in the coming days and request that any donations be made to the Imus Ranch Foundation which continues to provide resources to other outstanding charities which support families of children suffering from cancer and other illnesses during their times of needs.”

Statement from the family of Don Imus courtesy of ABC