Rapper Pop Smoke reportedly shot, killed in Los Angeles

American rapper Pop Smoke performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed in Los Angeles Wednesday morning, according to reports from several media outlets including Rolling Stone and TMZ.

Rolling Stone says a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed the death of the rapper, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson.

Police were called to a home at around 4:20 a.m. after masked men reportedly broke into the home where Pop Smoke was staying.

According to TMZ, the suspects fired several shots, hitting the rapper.

The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Rolling Stone.

Pop Smoke had just recently released new music: Meet the Woo 2.