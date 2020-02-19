Rapper Pop Smoke reportedly shot, killed in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed in Los Angeles Wednesday morning, according to reports from several media outlets including Rolling Stone and TMZ.
Rolling Stone says a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed the death of the rapper, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson.
Police were called to a home at around 4:20 a.m. after masked men reportedly broke into the home where Pop Smoke was staying.
According to TMZ, the suspects fired several shots, hitting the rapper.
The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Rolling Stone.
Pop Smoke had just recently released new music: Meet the Woo 2.