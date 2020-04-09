Reality star Todd Chrisley recovering from COVID-19

(WRIC/CNN) — Todd Chrisley, star of the USA Network reality show ‘Chrisley Knows Best,’ is recovering from the coronavirus.

Chrisley spoke about his diagnosis Wednesday on his podcast, “Chrisley Confessions.”

He says he has been sick for three weeks and was hospitalized for four and a half days.

He adds its the sickest he’s ever been.

While he’s now on the mend, Chrisley says he is still feeling rundown.

LATEST HEADLINES: