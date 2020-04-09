1  of  2
Breaking News
39 dead in coronavirus outbreak at Canterbury Employee of DuPont Spruance plant in Chesterfield dies from coronavirus complications

Reality star Todd Chrisley recovering from COVID-19

Entertainment

by: CNN Newsource, WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

(WRIC/CNN) — Todd Chrisley, star of the USA Network reality show ‘Chrisley Knows Best,’ is recovering from the coronavirus.

Chrisley spoke about his diagnosis Wednesday on his podcast, “Chrisley Confessions.”

He says he has been sick for three weeks and was hospitalized for four and a half days.

He adds its the sickest he’s ever been.

While he’s now on the mend, Chrisley says he is still feeling rundown.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events