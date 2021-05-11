Richmond Dance Festival returns in June

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Dance Festival is returning this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The event will be held on June 11, 12, 18 and 19 at the Dogtown Dance Theatre in Manchester.

The festival will feature regional dance artists and international dance film artists. Performances will be done live as well as being shown on film.

According to a release, there will be 16 choreographers and 8 film artists featured over the two weekends.

To purchase tickets to see the festival in-person head to the Dogtown Dance Theatre website. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $10 for students. The event will also be streamed.