Richmond Folk Festival announces additional performances

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Folk Festival has announced nine additional artists performing at the event this year.
The free, three-day outdoor festival will have six stages featuring music and dance performances from artists from around the nation and globe.
“From returning favorites to up-and-coming artists making their Richmond debut to traditions like Sicilian traditional music that we have never presented before, this year’s program lives up to the festival’s reputation for offering a dizzying variety of artistic expressions and experiences,” said Blaine Waide, associate director of the National Council for the Traditional Arts.
Here are the nine newly announce artists included in this year’s lineup:
- The Brotherhood Singers
- African American a cappella gospel quartet singing, Covington, Kentucky
- Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars
- Cajun music, Kaplan, Louisiana
- Jasmine Bell & North Bea
- Lakota hoop dance and Northern Plains drum, Riverton, Wyoming
- The Pedro Giraudo Tango Ensemble
- Argentine tango, New York, New York
- Rosa Tatuata with Michela Musolino
- Sicilian traditional music, Clifton, New Jersey
- Sugaray Rayford
- Blues, Los Angeles, California
- Taj Weekes
- Reggae, St. Lucia by way of New York, New York
- Tres en Punto
- Trío romántico, Mission, Texas
- The Western Flyers
- Western swing, Burleson, Texas
You can find the list of previously announced artists here.
The festival is From Oct. 8 to 10, and is free to attend. You can find more information about the event online here.