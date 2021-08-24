Richmond Folk Festival announces additional performances

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Folk Festival has announced nine additional artists performing at the event this year.

The free, three-day outdoor festival will have six stages featuring music and dance performances from artists from around the nation and globe.

“From returning favorites to up-and-coming artists making their Richmond debut to traditions like Sicilian traditional music that we have never presented before, this year’s program lives up to the festival’s reputation for offering a dizzying variety of artistic expressions and experiences,” said Blaine Waide, associate director of the National Council for the Traditional Arts.

Here are the nine newly announce artists included in this year’s lineup:

The Brotherhood Singers African American a cappella gospel quartet singing, Covington, Kentucky

Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars Cajun music, Kaplan, Louisiana

Jasmine Bell & North Bea Lakota hoop dance and Northern Plains drum, Riverton, Wyoming

The Pedro Giraudo Tango Ensemble Argentine tango, New York, New York

Rosa Tatuata with Michela Musolino Sicilian traditional music, Clifton, New Jersey

Sugaray Rayford Blues, Los Angeles, California

Taj Weekes Reggae, St. Lucia by way of New York, New York

Tres en Punto Trío romántico, Mission, Texas

The Western Flyers Western swing, Burleson, Texas



You can find the list of previously announced artists here.

The festival is From Oct. 8 to 10, and is free to attend. You can find more information about the event online here.