Richmond Police officer set to appear on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ tonight

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber admits getting back in the studio to record his first album in five years wasn't easy.

“I was dealing with a lot of fear,” the singer told Zane Lowe in an interview with Apple Music, to be released on Saturday. "Just was afraid of, at that point, just even the process; what am I going to talk about again, is it gonna be received. I'm starting to compare with other artists.”