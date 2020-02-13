1  of  5
Richmond Police officer set to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune' tonight

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One Richmond Police officer is spinning the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ tonight on ABC8.

Lt. Anthony Jackson is a contestant on tonight’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, airing at 7 p.m.

He won’t tell us how he did, but we’ll be watching!

