Richmond snags five spots on list of Virginia’s top 10 highest-rated beers

(STACKER) — If you drink beer – any beer – you’ll want to take a look at this list. It’s no secret that most Richmonder’s who sip the hoppy drink have a favorite local brewery. But the popularity of local beer is something that grew over the last decade.
In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in Virginia using ratings from BeerAdvocate. Richmond’s own Veil Brewing Co. and Hardywood Park Craft Brewery made up five of the top 10 beers.
THE COMMONWEALTH’S TOP BREWS
10. Master Of Karate (Aslin Beer Company)
- Rating: 4.42 / 5 (515 ratings)
- Beer type: IPA – New England
- ABV: 8.4%
9. Whiteferrari (The Veil Brewing Co.)
- Rating: 4.44 / 5 (208 ratings)
- Beer type: IPA – New England
- ABV: 8.0%
8. Bale (Aslin Beer Company)
- Rating: 4.49 / 5 (72 ratings)
- Beer type: Stout – American Imperial
- ABV: 13.5%
7. Talking Backwards (Ocelot Brewing Company)
- Rating: 4.48 / 5 (85 ratings)
- Beer type: IPA – Imperial
- ABV: 10.8%
6. Juan de Bolas (Aslin Beer Company)
- Rating: 4.52 / 5 (53 ratings)
- Beer type: Stout – American Imperial
- ABV: 15.0%
5. Never Never Again Again (The Veil Brewing Co.)
- Rating: 4.51 / 5 (66 ratings)
- Beer type: Sour – Fruited Kettle Sour
- ABV: 5.1%
4. Kentucky Christmas Morning (Hardywood Park Craft Brewery)
- Rating: 4.45 / 5 (445 ratings)
- Beer type: Stout – Sweet / Milk
- ABV: 10.6%
3. Trickery (Hardywood Park Craft Brewery)
- Rating: 4.45 / 5 (523 ratings)
- Beer type: Stout – Sweet / Milk
- ABV: 13.5%
2. Foolery (Hardywood Park Craft Brewery)
- Rating: 4.47 / 5 (220 ratings)
- Beer type: Stout – Sweet / Milk
- ABV: 13.0%
1. Double Orange Starfish (Aslin Beer Company)
- Rating: 4.47 / 5 (456 ratings)
- Beer type: IPA – New England
- ABV: 8.3%
