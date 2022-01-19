Richmond snags five spots on list of Virginia’s top 10 highest-rated beers

(STACKER) — If you drink beer – any beer – you’ll want to take a look at this list. It’s no secret that most Richmonder’s who sip the hoppy drink have a favorite local brewery. But the popularity of local beer is something that grew over the last decade.

In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in Virginia using ratings from BeerAdvocate. Richmond’s own Veil Brewing Co. and Hardywood Park Craft Brewery made up five of the top 10 beers.

THE COMMONWEALTH’S TOP BREWS

10. Master Of Karate (Aslin Beer Company)

Rating: 4.42 / 5 (515 ratings)

Beer type: IPA – New England

ABV: 8.4%

9. Whiteferrari (The Veil Brewing Co.)

Rating: 4.44 / 5 (208 ratings)

Beer type: IPA – New England

ABV: 8.0%

8. Bale (Aslin Beer Company)

Rating: 4.49 / 5 (72 ratings)

Beer type: Stout – American Imperial

ABV: 13.5%

7. Talking Backwards (Ocelot Brewing Company)

Rating: 4.48 / 5 (85 ratings)

Beer type: IPA – Imperial

ABV: 10.8%

6. Juan de Bolas (Aslin Beer Company)

Rating: 4.52 / 5 (53 ratings)

Beer type: Stout – American Imperial

ABV: 15.0%

5. Never Never Again Again (The Veil Brewing Co.)

Rating: 4.51 / 5 (66 ratings)

Beer type: Sour – Fruited Kettle Sour

ABV: 5.1%

4. Kentucky Christmas Morning (Hardywood Park Craft Brewery)

Rating: 4.45 / 5 (445 ratings)

Beer type: Stout – Sweet / Milk

ABV: 10.6%

3. Trickery (Hardywood Park Craft Brewery)

Rating: 4.45 / 5 (523 ratings)

Beer type: Stout – Sweet / Milk

ABV: 13.5%

2. Foolery (Hardywood Park Craft Brewery)

Rating: 4.47 / 5 (220 ratings)

Beer type: Stout – Sweet / Milk

ABV: 13.0%

1. Double Orange Starfish (Aslin Beer Company)

Rating: 4.47 / 5 (456 ratings)

Beer type: IPA – New England

ABV: 8.3%