Richmond Symphony Chorus to hold auditions in August

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Symphony Chorus announced on Tuesday it will be holding auditions in August.

The chorus rehearses weekly Tuesday nights from late August through May, and additional rehearsals take place before performances.

This season is the group’s 50th anniversary. To celebrate, they will perform Haydn’s “Creation” in April and close the season in May with Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

The auditions will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 and 23, at the Epiphany Lutheran Church on 1400 Horsepen Road. You can find more information and schedule your audition online here.