Richmond Symphony offering indoor and outdoor performances with upcoming fall schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Symphony is calling it a “season of innovation” as they’re getting ready for a return to performances in September.

Times have changed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that’s not stopping the Richmond Symphony from bringing their famous concerts to the public.

Hybrid in-person and live-streamed performances will take place along with outdoor concerts.

“The Richmond Symphony has been frustrated by the inability to perform since March,” said Symphony Executive Director David Fisk. “It’s really hard for our musicians not to be able to contribute to bringing people together through music which we do all the time.”

Outdoor concerts will open the season with the first on September 12 at the Big Tent Festival at Maymont.

“We are able to make it work,” added Fisk who says the Symphony will perform with smaller numbers so the musicians can socially distance. “We yearn for the time where we will have more musicians on stage and a full orchestra.”

Indoor concerts at the Carpenter Theatre will have a reduced seating capacity around 400 people and safety measures like mask wearing and temperature checks will be in place.

“We can make it work and we are going to be super responsible to make sure that people feel safe,” said Fisk.

During the summer, the Symphony has been holding small concerts featuring social distancing to help the musicians adjust to a new normal.