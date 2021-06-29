Riverfront Canal Cruises offering new historical tour

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new historic cruise on the James River is coming to Richmond this Friday.

Starting July 2, Riverfront Canal Cruises is offering a new 40-minute tour. Passengers will be able to see sights like the Triple Crossings Railroad, Capitol Trail and the Low Lines Gardens while learning more about the River City’s history.

These tours will run Friday Through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Boats will depart every hour and can take up to 28 passengers.

Tickets can be bought 24 hours in advance at the Turning Basin’s Kiosk or online here.