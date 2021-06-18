Science Museum of Virginia open 7-days a week again

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Science Museum of Virginia announced on Friday that it will be returning to its pre-pandemic operating hours starting Monday.

Their hours had been altered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting June 21, the museum will be open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, the museum will have extended hours for its exhibit “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family.” Guests will be able to visit it until 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. However, this is the only exhibition that will be open during the extended hours.

You can learn more about the museum’s operating hours and touring exhibit online here.