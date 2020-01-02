Server receives $2,020 tip from Donnie Wahlberg at Illinois IHOP

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Actor Donnie Wahlberg started off 2020 with a thoughtful gesture by tipping an IHOP server $2,020 in St. Charles, Illinois.
His wife, Jenny McCarthy, posted the receipt on Twitter.
Hundreds of replies on the tweet are thanking the actor for his generosity. The total bill was $78.45. He wrote “Happy New Year” and “2020 tip challenge.”
Wahlberg married McCarthy in 2014.
