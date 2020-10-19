NEW YORK (AP) — What has more letters than the alphabet?
That’s easy: The post office.
That joke sponsored by the letter A is a highlight of the first original podcast from “Sesame Street,” featuring music, interactive games and Muppets galore.
“The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends” is an offering on Audible that gives some screen-free educational entertainment to kids who may be having spotty school lessons during the coronavirus pandemic.
The podcast is led by 6-year-old, exuberant Foley, “the sound-maker monster.”
The podcast kicked off last week and there are 15 episodes, released Tuesdays and Thursdays.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Virginia’s 2020 Voter Guide: Ways to vote, what you need to know and finding an open polling location on Election Day
- Chesterfield police: Fatal crashes, DUI arrests up in 2020
- How to protect yourself from fake Amazon calls
- ‘Sesame Street’ launches a podcast to help educate kids
- 4 things we know about Thursday’s final Trump-Biden presidential debate