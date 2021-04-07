Shuttered Venue Operators Grant opens on April 8

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On April 8, live venue operators and promoters can apply for financial assistance through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.

According to U.S. Small Business Administration, eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million. $2 billion is reserved for eligible applications with up to 50 full-time employees.

Funding is also available for performing arts, museums, motion pictures and live theatre operators. Grants will only be issued to venues that were open before the pandemic.

