Sing along to Disney favorites Thursday night on ABC

The gates to Disney’s Magic Kingdom may be closed, but the music and magic continue Thursday night when ABC broadcasts the “Disney Family Singalong.” The one-hour television event hosted by Ryan Seacrest features Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bublé, Little Big Town and many more of today’s popular artists.

The audience is invited to sing along as celebrities and their families perform beloved Disney classics from “Beauty and the Beast,” The Little Mermaid” and “Toy Story,” as well as recent favorites from “Frozen” and “Moana.” An animated character will guide the audience with on-screen lyrics so no one will miss out on the fun.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can.”

The special will also include public service announcements to help raise awareness for Feeding America, a network of resources for people experiencing hunger due to COVID-19.

The Disney Family Singalong airs on Thursday, Apr. 16, from 8 to 9 p.m. EDT, on ABC.