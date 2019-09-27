Snoop Dogg’s grandson passes away at 10 days old

Snoop Dogg’s newborn grandson, Kai Love, has died at just 10 days old.

The sad news was shared on Instagram by the rapper’s son and Kai Love’s father, Corde Broadus. The baby boy was born Sept. 15 and died Sept. 25.

“My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us,” Broadus, 25, wrote on Instagram Thursday night,

Broadus, who also has a 4-year-old son, urged everyone to “cherish life and those we love while we are here.”

Kai’s cause of death has not been released.