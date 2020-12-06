Socially distant Santa greets families at VB Town Center ‘Snow Globe Spectacular’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The coronavirus pandemic has changed so much in 2020 — but the holiday spirit at Virginia Beach Town Center is not one of them!

There are multiple snow globes with ballerinas, instrumentalists, and of course, Santa Clause.

The “Candy Cane Communication” network came up with a touchless two-way communication system where people can step into this Gingerbread Chalet to see, talk, and take selfies with Santa.

What’s a 2020 Christmas without a little “Santa-tizer?”

This is the third year the snow globe displays can be seen at Town Center, but socially distant Santa is a new addition.

Despite the pandemic, the holiday spirit is in full swing. If you want to join in on the fun, this will be there every weekend until New Years’.

For more information, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: