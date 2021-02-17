Something in the Water festival again canceled due to COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Not surprisingly, the Something in the Water festival will not occur in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will mark the second consecutive year that the organizers couldn’t hold the music and cultural arts festival, which was slated to occur at the Oceanfront the last weekend in April.

It was first established by superstar and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams in 2019 as a replacement for the long controversial college beach weekend. By all accounts, it was deemed a huge success.

This year’s festival was slated to run April 23-25. The festival’s official website still signals there was once hope to hold it, with the phrase “Can’t wait to see you all in 2021!” written on the front page.

However, sources within the Something in the Water leadership team, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter, confirm the festival is off but say people should “stay tuned” for future events.

Current gathering limits for concert venues in Virginia are capped at 250 people. The first festival drew more than 35,000 people and resulted in a profit for city taxpayers.

Several other large music festivals have already been canceled across the country and several Virginia Beach events set to occur after Something in the Water — such as the annual Pungo Strawberry Festival — have also been called off.